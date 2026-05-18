Into the Woods: Forest-scene wallpapers are planting roots in many homes | By Sally Grace Cagle -

While big paint companies selected creamy shades like “Universal Khaki” and “Cloud Dancer” as their colors of the year, local designers are leaning into moody, unexpected interiors that can make a home memorable. And for this wallpaper trend specifically, it’s out with the white and into the woods.

In our March 2026 issue, we featured a trio of en suite spaces that local design professional Helene Dellocono elevated (read the full story here). In the luxe bathroom seen above, the Pierre Frey “Au Bord Du Lac” wallpaper, reminiscent of an 18th-century tapestry, showcases the growing trend. And now, forest-esque patterns like this are taking root in an array of Louisiana homes.

If you have design-forward content flooding your social media feed, you may have come across the design duo and owners of the New Orleans-based retail store, Tyler + Tate. The online personalities are chronicling the renovation of their new NOLA home, highlighting the maximalist elements their followers love. And, adorning the walls of the great room is none other than a woodsy wallpaper.

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With the lofty wood-planked ceiling creating a canopy of sorts, the room feels warm and welcoming. And even in a smaller room, like the bathroom designed by Carrie Griffin of McMillin Interiors below, a foresty pattern adds an unexpected element for a moody yet refined small space.

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The Thibaut “Boxwood Clearing” wallpaper in this powder bathroom carries over into the roman shade fabric, creating a cohesive and luxurious moment. Meanwhile, the blue cabinetry, sculptural mirror and hanging light add more interest to the small space.

More and more, outdoor elements are appearing in interior design. And forest scenes are one option designers keep implementing. While there are variations of these wallpaper patterns, they share a few key elements. Each evokes an antique feeling, while the panoramic scale brings a sense of depth to any-sized room. The organic color palettes ground the space while also functioning as large-scale art.

These installations have proven time and time again that they can bring personality to a home design and withstand fast-paced trend cycles.