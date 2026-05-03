Cover image by Alison Gootee.

Our May cover story highlights the Davis family’s new home in the Capital City

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Located in the heart of “The Dales,” the Davis’ Ferndale Avenue home is full of historic charm. Told from the point of view of homeowner and mom Jeanne Lyons Davis, this month’s cover story offers a deep dive into not just the home’s renovation but also a family’s move across the country.

What started as an idea from the family’s San Francisco apartment turned into a journey of starting over and discovering what matters most. From the home’s coastal-inspired exterior to its collected office space, the Davises have settled into what they call the country’s best-kept secret. Read the full May 2026 cover story here

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