Daruma Ramen’s Black Tonkotsu Ramen | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Temperatures might be warming, but local diners are no less enthused about steaming bowls of fragrant ramen, recently demonstrated in the embrace of Daruma’s new Mid City location. The family-owned Prairieville concept opened in late February on Government Street, transforming a gone-to-seed storefront into an energetic destination. Modern décor is awash in red accents, and a separate karaoke room beckons private events. The voluminous menu meanders from bao to stir-fry, but the centerpiece is 14 different ramen dishes. Owner Stacy Chen says the top seller is the black tonkotsu, with its rich pork broth, thin wheat noodles, pork slices, corn, black garlic oil, ajitama and more.

Daruma Ramen

3669 Government Street

36557 Mission Street, Prairieville

darumaramenla.com