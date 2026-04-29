Out of Office: See where the inRegister team is traveling this summer
The countdown to summer vacation has officially started. And this year, the inRegister team has crystal-clear waters, salty air and a slower pace of life top of mind. After all, the sunny season is best served with a side of shoreline.
Keep reading to see where the inRegister team is headed this summer.
Who Knows?
“Unlike my amazing colleagues, my future, at least as far as the summer is concerned, is uncertain. Between life, work and overcommitting in the school volunteering category, I haven’t had time to come up for air—aka plan a vacation for my family. Never fear, though. I’m sure we will be making at least one trip down to 30A, as my friends, who are now scattered across the United States, and I (and my kids) always meet up there for a last summer hurrah prior to Labor Day. Read more about that here—including why you shouldn’t, or maybe should, get tinsel put in your hair.”
— Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, Editor
Charleston, South Carolina
“I took my summer vacation this past weekend, visiting Charleston, South Carolina, with four of my best friends from college. It was a good call to go earlier in the season, because the weather was perfect—sunny and 75 nearly every day we were there! This was my first time visiting Charleston, and it did not disappoint. From shopping on King Street to relaxing (and playing mahjong, of course) on the beach, the city truly has it all. Amazing food, beautiful architecture and southern hospitality—what more could you ask for?”
— Sally Grace Cagle, Associate Editor
Portofino Island Resort
“This summer I’ll be welcoming our third baby, so we’re keeping travel low-key for most of the season. However, we may plan a late-summer getaway to Portofino Island Resort as a new family of five. It’s our favorite place to enjoy the water, sand and sun. Plus, it’s just a four-hour drive away!”
— Caroline Smith, Senior Multimedia Marketing Consultant
Seacrest Beach
— Claire Lazaroe, Multimedia Marketing Consultant
Coral Reef Club in Destin, Florida
“For our first family beach trip, we are going to the Coral Reef Club in Destin, Florida. It will be both of our kids’ first time at the beach! Vincent is 2, and Penelope will be 7 months old, so we are most looking forward to their reactions and, of course, lots of worn-out, post-beach snuggles.
Growing up, my husband vacationed at this three-story condo on Crystal Beach every summer with his parents and younger brother, which makes the destination so dear to us. He often talks about throwing the baseball from the beach to his dad on the first-floor walk-out patio, and I’m thrilled to continue such a special tradition with our little family.”
— Bre Pizzolato, Managing Editor