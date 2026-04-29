Out of Office: See where the inRegister team is traveling this summer | By Bre Pizzolato -

The countdown to summer vacation has officially started. And this year, the inRegister team has crystal-clear waters, salty air and a slower pace of life top of mind. After all, the sunny season is best served with a side of shoreline.

Keep reading to see where the inRegister team is headed this summer.

Who Knows?

“Unlike my amazing colleagues, my future, at least as far as the summer is concerned, is uncertain. Between life, work and overcommitting in the school volunteering category, I haven’t had time to come up for air—aka plan a vacation for my family. Never fear, though. I’m sure we will be making at least one trip down to 30A, as my friends, who are now scattered across the United States, and I (and my kids) always meet up there for a last summer hurrah prior to Labor Day. Read more about that here—including why you shouldn’t, or maybe should, get tinsel put in your hair.”

— Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, Editor

Charleston, South Carolina

“I took my summer vacation this past weekend, visiting Charleston, South Carolina, with four of my best friends from college. It was a good call to go earlier in the season, because the weather was perfect—sunny and 75 nearly every day we were there! This was my first time visiting Charleston, and it did not disappoint. From shopping on King Street to relaxing (and playing mahjong, of course) on the beach, the city truly has it all. Amazing food, beautiful architecture and southern hospitality—what more could you ask for?”

— Sally Grace Cagle, Associate Editor

Portofino Island Resort

“This summer I’ll be welcoming our third baby, so we’re keeping travel low-key for most of the season. However, we may plan a late-summer getaway to Portofino Island Resort as a new family of five. It’s our favorite place to enjoy the water, sand and sun. Plus, it’s just a four-hour drive away!”

— Caroline Smith, Senior Multimedia Marketing Consultant

Seacrest Beach

“One of my 2026 s ummer destinations is Seacrest Beach, 30A! Seacrest is our usual spot and such a perfect location. Right in the middle of everything going on in 30A, but still relaxing and chill. I am going with my high school friends. Some of our favorite memories together are from beach trips over the years! I am most looking forward to just spending time with friends and feeling like old times. We all went to different colleges and are in different cities post-grad, so catching up at the beach is my perfect weekend. My recommendation for fellow 30A travelers would be dinner at Cafe 30A. The grits are to die for!”