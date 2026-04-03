Photography by Jenn Ocken.

Josephine’s Italian Cuisine’s Gnocchi and Rabbit Ragù

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Reservations have been required since the much-anticipated Mid City eatery Josephine’s Italian Cuisine opened in January. The menu is chock-full of regional Italian favorites, many tethered to chef-owner Russell Davis’s late Sicilian grandmother, Josephine Papia, his first culinary inspiration. Designer Sara Brignac of Workshop 31 Twelve oversaw the building’s successful transformation from dated café to smart bistro. There’s nothing in-your-face, just easy-on-the-eyes sophistication. The essential gnocchi and rabbit ragù is one of several primi piatti (first plates) to try, but it’s hefty enough to serve as a main, especially as you explore other parts of the menu. Dive into homemade gnocchi, tender rabbit, mushrooms and artichoke hearts draped in a punchy pink sauce accented by gorgonzola.

Josephine’s JOP_9187.jpg
2026 © Jenn Ocken Photography
www.JennOckenPhotography.com

Josephine’s

5350 Government Street

(225) 250-5277

josephinesbr.com

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