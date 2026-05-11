Our five most-clicked Travel Journals | By Bre Pizzolato -

Over the years, inRegister readers have shared their once-in-a-lifetime trips around the world through dozens of published Travel Journals. Using a set of prompts, they describe the sights and sounds, offer reviews of accommodations and dining experiences, and share insights on what to pack and what’s worth the splurge for their fellow inRegister readers.

As the school year winds down and summer vacation plans are finalized, we’re taking a look back at our most-clicked Travel Journal submissions from 2025 to now. Keep reading to see which Travel Journals were most popular with our readers.

5. Egypt

The Fawley family and friends journeyed to Egypt to celebrate their daughter’s graduation from St. Joseph’s Academy. This unforgettable trip started with two nights in Cairo at the Four Seasons on the Nile River before they boarded a chartered yacht, The Kazazian Arax, for five days. Learn more about their other seaside accommodations, recommended dishes to try and tips for dressing in a way that observes cultural norms in this Travel Journal written by Nicole Fawley.

4. Cabo San Lucas

Abigail and Audri Ana Harrison ventured to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with 20 of their high school and college friends. The group opted for an all-inclusive resort boasting 13 bars and 12 restaurants, and selected adventurous excursions such as camel riding, boating to the Arch of Cabo and ATV rides. See their list of must-haves in the Travel Journal they shared here.

3. India and The Maldives

Hannah Sherman visited India and the Maldives in a fun getaway with her husband, Kramer Sherman. During their visit to India, they stayed exclusively at Oberoi properties, which is known as the Golden Triangle. These five-star accommodations provided rose petal showers, a direct view of the Taj Mahal and a tented jungle retreat. Get Sherman’s tips for taking the best pictures at tourist attractions and combining adventure and luxury in this Travel Journal.

2. Morocco, Greece, Italy and Switzerland

The Kelleher family embarked on a three-week adventure across four countries. Their journey began in Casablanca, Morocco, with a visit to the Hassan II Mosque, the world’s third-largest mosque, and ended in Switzerland with a chocolate-making class. See more of their multi-destination vacation packed with incredible activities in this Travel Journal by Tracey Kelleher.

1. Florence, Tuscany and Venice

For their first trip abroad together, Melissa Parmelee and Andrew Fitzgerald said “I do” in Florence, Italy, before immersing themselves in all that the country had to offer. From the bustling cities of Florence and Venice to the rural, breathtaking landscapes of Tuscany, their elopement was the romantic getaway of a lifetime. Learn more about the accommodations, classes, tours and restaurants that made it the loveliest of trips in this Travel Journal by Melissa Parmelee.

Where are you going this summer? Bring inRegister along for the ride! Learn more about submitting a Travel Journal here or email [email protected] to request more information.