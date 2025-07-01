Travel Journal: India and The Maldives | By Bre Pizzolato -

Seen through the eyes of: Hannah Sherman

Who went? My husband, Kramer Sherman, and I

We went because…

We love the combination of somewhere out of our comfort zone and adventurous, plus somewhere we can relax.

Hotel recommendations:In India, we did the Golden Triangle, staying exclusively at Oberoi properties, which are the definition of five-star hospitality with a distinctly Indian soul. You’re greeted with rose petal showers and staff who remember your name and favorite teas. In Ranthambore, we stayed at the Oberoi Vanyavilas, a tented jungle retreat so chic you can’t even call it glamping! We went on tiger safaris in the mornings and evenings, followed by dinners under the stars.

At another one of Oberoi’s properties, our room had a direct view of the Taj Mahal. The hotel whisks you to and from the monument in a private golf cart, bypassing the crowds—so surreal.

And then there was the Maldives, which can only be described in one way: mind-blowing. Only accessible via seaplane, the over-water villa included our own waterslide into the ocean, butler and access to an overwater movie theater and a 24/7 cheese and chocolate room. Every detail felt magical, but also deeply intentional. Soneva Secret is even more intimate, with 13 villas on the entire island and 160 staff members. Total seclusion. No shoes. No news. There is even a restaurant where you can zipline to dinner!

Where to eat: We stuck mostly to the food at our hotels in India, which was so flavorful. In the Maldives, our favorite restaurant was the Crab Shack, which was on the beach. They had any food on that island that you could ever want, even 20 different types of honey with your breakfast.

Item you shouldn’t leave home without: Light, linen, breathable and comfortable. India is very warm, but of course, being from Louisiana, we’re used to that. At any religious sites, we were sure to wear long pants and have our shoulders covered. Comfortable shoes for walking are a must. And in the Maldives, beachwear all day.

Favorite local attractions: The Taj Mahal is one of the Seven Wonders of the World for a reason. It’s truly breathtaking, and no photo can even do it justice. In Jaipur, we toured the City Palace, including exclusive access to the private residential areas that aren’t open to the public.

Something surprising we learned on the trip: In Ranthambore, seeing a tiger on the tiger safaris is not like an African Safari. You are not guaranteed to see tigers—it’s only if a little luck comes your way! Of course, we thought we would luck out and see one, but we did not. It was still cool to ride around in the open-air jeeps and see other wildlife, but definitely something to know to manage expectations.

To keep up with Hannah Sherman and her travels, follow her on Instagram @holiday_withhannah.