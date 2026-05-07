Baton Rouge’s new Books from Birth program supports literacy for the city’s next generation | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Babies don’t come with an instruction manual. But the ones born at Woman’s Hospital will receive a starter library thanks to the Books from Birth initiative, championed by Woman’s Hospital, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, and Book Harvest.

The newly launched program aims to empower families to foster children’s love of reading early on. Each starter kit includes 10 board books, baby wear and resources to help parents introduce age-appropriate reading routines.

Book Harvest notes a recent study that revealed books in the home are the single biggest predictor of a child’s reading proficiency and long-term success in school.

The Books from Birth initiative is a part of a shared mission to shape the future of the Capital Area by investing in and inspiring young minds while empowering parents.

To learn more about the program, click here.