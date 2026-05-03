The Creatives: TIEK BYDAY | By Jeff Roedel -

TIEK BYDAY

Hometowns: Mandeville (Cindy Tiek), and Baton Rouge (Bridget Tiek and Hance Day Hughes)

Artistry: Interior design and architecture; Co-owners, TIEK BYDAY

Online: tiekbyday.com, @tiekbyday on Instagram

Taking a hammer to flooring is one way to get anyone’s attention, but even for what was designed as an instant kintsugi for ceramic tiles, it takes a certain perspective to see that what was once broken can indeed look beautiful and new.

“Of course, the contractor thought I was crazy,” says Cindy Tiek, co-owner of TIEK BYDAY, the interior design firm with a spacious new showroom and event venue called Reserved in Mid City.

From the adventurous firelight lodge of The Colonel’s Club, to the clean geometric mod of Tsunami on Highland, and the neon Palm Springs mirage that is Mother’s Lounge, the dexterity of Cindy Tiek and her daughter Bridget is obvious. Cindy switched careers and earned her interior design degree from LSU together with her daughter in 2013, before working together, then joining friend and architect Hance Day Hughes to launch TIEK BYDAY.

Now, as always, their one consistent theme is bravery.

“There’s a lot of very safe designs around, and people are more used to that,” Bridget says. “But we want you to feel something. For people to walk in a space and go ‘wow,’ you have to lay it on thick.”

Later this year, visitors to the renovated Fleur de Lis, the iconic pink Mid Century building reborn with TIEK BYDAY’s imagination, will notice plenty of colorful, textural and historical details. But interior design is deeply experiential, too. Their work is closely tied to memories being made.

That’s why Bridget loves thinking big-picture about narrative and aesthetics, while Cindy, the former engineer, digs into the details and follow-through.

“We collaborate a lot,” Bridget says. “When you find partnerships that are special, the best thing a creative can do is collaborate with other talented people to make their work better.”

With Hughes’ architectural experience and a bold mother-daughter dynamic at the heart of their work, TIEK BYDAY’s expanding portfolio is shifting the visual language of Baton Rouge’s hospitality spaces and homes.

“We want to strengthen the design community in Baton Rouge, while being a full-service architecture firm,” Hughes says. “With Reserved showcasing our vendors and preferred brands and our aesthetic, we are taking a big step toward that. It shows the value of what a thoughtful interior can do.”

Whether it’s the radiant remaking of an unappealing building, the repairing of a strained relationship, or the dedication to a new dream, Cindy Tiek believes fully in the power of change.

“I went back for a second degree when I was almost 50,” Cindy says. “So, it’s never too late.”