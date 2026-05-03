Local author Julie Becnel reimagines the Rougarou for a new generation | By Amy Cimo -

For years, Julie Gerdes Becnel has helped organizations tell their stories through her creative consultancy, Little Rouge Hen. Now, she’s telling a story of her own; one rooted in Louisiana folklore, childhood imagination and a feeling every kid knows well: the nerves of not quite fitting in.

Her debut children’s book, Roux’s First Day, follows the title character, a young rougarou preparing for her first day of “kinder-swamp-garten.” Before Roux ever reaches her classroom, she has to make her way through the swamp—past cypress trees, unfamiliar faces and the quiet worry that she might be the only one like her.

As she journeys through, Roux worries that being different means she won’t belong. But along the way, she meets a cast of fellow swamp creatures, each carrying their own insecurities. Together, they discover that what sets them apart might be exactly what brings them together.

“I loved the idea of a character who was inherently different,” Becnel says. “Because we all feel that way at some point, especially when we’re stepping into something new.”

That universal experience—the first day of school, a new environment, wondering if you belong—became the emotional backbone of the story. Inspired by watching her own children navigate school transitions, Becnel first imagined Roux as a bedtime story, one she refined over time before eventually submitting it to Pelican Publishing.

But what makes the book distinctly Louisiana is its lens.

Drawn to the state’s rich folklore, Becnel reimagined the rougarou—often depicted as a darker, more fearsome creature—into a child-friendly, relatable protagonist. Through soft illustrations, warm tones and a narrative told from Roux’s perspective, the story shifts from something scary to something deeply human. Those visuals are brought to life by Lafayette-based illustrator Cullen Bernard, whose work helps transform the rougarou into an approachable, expressive character while maintaining the story’s local roots.

“We get a glimpse into her inner world,” Becnel says. “And the kids realize this isn’t something to be afraid of. Roux is feeling the same things they feel.”

The setting plays an equally important role. Inspired by time spent exploring BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center with her children, Becnel infused the story with authentic Louisiana details, from cypress trees and tupelo gum to native wildlife and the layered textures of moss, water and shadow that define the landscape. Even small elements, like instruments made from natural materials and a hidden frog on every page (a nod to her son), contribute to a world that feels familiar, yet whimsical.

“I wanted it to feel rooted in Louisiana,” she says. “There’s such a strong sense of community here. There’s a warmth and a uniqueness, and I wanted that to come through.”

At its core, the book reframes belonging from something you earn by fitting in to something you find by showing up as your unique self.

“Belonging is a place where you can be yourself and still find friendship and joy,” Becnel says. “Where who you are isn’t a barrier to connection.”

Beyond the pages, Becnel is collaborating with a local teacher to develop a kindergarten-readiness guide, offering parents tools to support children emotionally and academically as they prepare for school. She is also working to launch a “book in a bag” initiative, aimed at providing books and resources to children who may not otherwise have access.

“I’ve always loved tying things to a cause,” she says. “If this can help even a few kids feel more prepared or more confident, that’s meaningful.”

Ultimately, Becnel hopes children see themselves reflected in Roux—her differences and her courage.

“When I did a reading of the book, some of the kids pointed and said, ‘That’s me,’” she says. “If they can see themselves in a story where they feel accepted and safe, that’s everything.”

And maybe along the way, they’ll discover that in a place as richly layered as Louisiana, it’s the differences that make the story—and the community—whole.

Learn more about upcoming readings, events and resources at littlerougehen.com/juliegerdesbecnelauthor.