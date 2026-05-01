What to do in Baton Rouge this May: Festivals, fundraisers and live music
Ron Zappe International Beerfest
May 2
LSU Rural Life Museum
Enjoy an afternoon outdoors sampling local, domestic and international beers and ales at this annual festival, with proceeds benefitting the LSU Rural Life Museum and its community programs.
Day at the Derby
May 2
Live Oak Arabians
You don’t have to go to Kentucky to sport a hat and enjoy the race. Support the efforts of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at this afternoon event featuring on-theme food and cocktails, live music, an auction and more.
Celebration for Change
May 5
Manship Theatre
At the Volunteers of America’s annual Celebration for Change, guests are invited to hear about the hard work that the Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana chapter is doing to improve the Capital City.
The Big Bash
May 7
LSU Football Operations Center
The Our Lady of the Lake Foundation is bringing London to Baton Rouge for this year’s The Big Bash, with the theme “London Calling.” The evening will feature a gourmet seated dinner, live entertainment, an auction and more.
Hot Art Cool Nights
May 8
Mid City
Spanning the reaches of Mid City, this annual event encourages the community to support local artists and artisans while engaging with area business owners, creatives and a community committed to uplfiting one another.
River City Jazz Masters: Vincent Herring’s Something Else!
May 13
Manship Theatre
Acclaimed alto saxophonist Vincent Herring will lead the jazz supergroup Something Else! in an entertaining evening featuring classic jazz-soul tunes and original compositions, all celebrating the tradition of jazz music.
TLSM Impact Fundraiser Luncheon
May 14
Crowne Plaza
Support local single mothers and their children at this three-course luncheon benefitting The Life of a Single Mom. Hear inspiring stories of those involved with the organization and enjoy a silent auction.
Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival
May 23 & 24
Main Library at Goodwood
At this festival, food lovers from across the city will come together to taste a wide range of flavorful dishes from local vendors, with classic Southern comfort cuisine taking center stage.
hitcitydigital.wixsite.com/brsoulfoodfest
DIVAS: A Concert in the Cosmos
May 27 & 28
Louisiana Art & Science Museum
See and hear the stars at this exciting evening of music and visuals in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. The immersive experience will showcase hit songs from pop icons like Beyoncé, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston performed by a talented lineup of Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra musicians.