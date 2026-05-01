What to do in Baton Rouge this May: Festivals, fundraisers and live music | By inRegister Staff -

Ron Zappe International Beerfest

May 2

LSU Rural Life Museum

Enjoy an afternoon outdoors sampling local, domestic and international beers and ales at this annual festival, with proceeds benefitting the LSU Rural Life Museum and its community programs.

lsu.edu/rurallife

Day at the Derby

May 2

Live Oak Arabians

You don’t have to go to Kentucky to sport a hat and enjoy the race. Support the efforts of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at this afternoon event featuring on-theme food and cocktails, live music, an auction and more.

stjude.org

Celebration for Change

May 5

Manship Theatre

At the Volunteers of America’s annual Celebration for Change, guests are invited to hear about the hard work that the Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana chapter is doing to improve the Capital City.

voascla.org/cfc

The Big Bash

May 7

LSU Football Operations Center

The Our Lady of the Lake Foundation is bringing London to Baton Rouge for this year’s The Big Bash, with the theme “London Calling.” The evening will feature a gourmet seated dinner, live entertainment, an auction and more.

fmolhs.org/giving

Hot Art Cool Nights

May 8

Mid City

Spanning the reaches of Mid City, this annual event encourages the community to support local artists and artisans while engaging with area business owners, creatives and a community committed to uplfiting one another.

midcitymerchantsbr.org

River City Jazz Masters: Vincent Herring’s Something Else!

May 13

Manship Theatre

Acclaimed alto saxophonist Vincent Herring will lead the jazz supergroup Something Else! in an entertaining evening featuring classic jazz-soul tunes and original compositions, all celebrating the tradition of jazz music.

manshiptheatre.org

TLSM Impact Fundraiser Luncheon

May 14

Crowne Plaza

Support local single mothers and their children at this three-course luncheon benefitting The Life of a Single Mom. Hear inspiring stories of those involved with the organization and enjoy a silent auction.

thelifeofasinglemom.com

Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival

May 23 & 24

Main Library at Goodwood

At this festival, food lovers from across the city will come together to taste a wide range of flavorful dishes from local vendors, with classic Southern comfort cuisine taking center stage.

hitcitydigital.wixsite.com/brsoulfoodfest

DIVAS: A Concert in the Cosmos

May 27 & 28

Louisiana Art & Science Museum

See and hear the stars at this exciting evening of music and visuals in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. The immersive experience will showcase hit songs from pop icons like Beyoncé, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston performed by a talented lineup of Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra musicians.

brso.org