First Things First: A local wedding planner breaks down the first steps for newly engaged couples | By Bre Pizzolato -

He asked. You said yes. Now, what?

Dozens of decisions stand between a newly engaged couple and the celebration of their dreams. Local wedding planner Amy Hazel Shrader, owner of Amy Hazel Events, explains the first steps for planning your big day.

First, try to get on the same page with your partner about the budget and vision for the occasion. Once you are in alignment and know the financial parameters, you should begin consulting with vendors.

A preferred date is the most important detail to include in an initial consultation with a wedding planner, Shrader notes. The date will inform most of the remaining vendor selections based on their availability.

“Book your ceremony location, reception venue, wedding planner, photographer and band before anything else,” Shrader advises. “These vendors can not do more than one wedding per night and will book up first. Oftentimes, florists, caterers and bakeries can take more than one wedding a night.”

One of the highest hidden costs couples often overlook in the early planning phases is transportation, she notes. The logistics of getting people from the ceremony to the reception and back to their cars may not be as fun as selecting color palettes and cake flavors, but it’s essential to ensuring every guest enjoys the experience. “Transportation is usually necessary and can cost several thousand dollars,” Shrader says.

And while you’re considering the vendors you need to make your big day come to life, Shrader advises thinking twice before paying too much for just one. “For example, if you want a lively party, you should invest your budget in entertainment. If you want high-end food, invest your money in catering,” Shrader says. Spending too much on one vendor early in the process can wreck the budget before the real planning is even underway.

“It’s super important to set a realistic budget range for each vendor before you book anyone,” she says. “A good wedding planner will help you set your budget and decide where to spend and skimp based on your priorities.”

Lastly, don’t forget to enjoy the season, whether you’re putting a grand celebration together in five weeks or planning a party that will be years in the making. Shrader’s advice for making the process enjoyable is, of course, to hire a wedding planner. “A good wedding planner will not only make planning easier but also be your hype girl and support you,” she says.

See more of Sophie Moreaux and John Harvey’s wedding in this feature from our June 2026 Weddings issue.