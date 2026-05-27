What the inRegister team is reading this summer | By inRegister Staff -

Whether on the beach, the back porch or indulging in the air conditioning, a good page-turner can transform any summer day into something extraordinary. This summer, the inRegister team is diving into BookTok picks, parenting advice and romance.

Scroll to see the inRegister team’s summer reading selections.

Lost Lambs

“I just finished reading Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash. If you’re on BookTok, you’ve probably already heard people talking about it. I cannot recommend this book enough! I couldn’t put it down. I won’t give anything away, but you won’t believe this is Cash’s debut novel. It is an immersive story that illustrates family dysfunction, conspiracies, love and so much more. I might give it another read before the end of the summer. Why not!”

— Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, Editor

Good Inside

“Constantly in mom-mode, so currently reading Good Inside by Dr. Becky! She is the child-and-parent whisperer, and the book offers high-quality guidance on navigating parenthood at different stages and on helping moms really learn from their kids! Such a great read—highly recommend for all mommas.”

— Sadie Fury, Sales Director

Theo of Golden

“I’m currently juggling two books. I’m reading Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, which a friend recommended and lent to me. It’s been a sweet and meaningful read so far. I also recently started listening to The Correspondent audiobook, as it’s my book club’s pick for the month, and also came highly recommended by friends and family.”

— Caroline Smith, Senior Multimedia Marketing Consultant

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone

“This summer, I have Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb at the top of my TBR list. I started the audiobook several months ago, but paused it pretty early and decided it would be a better read than a listen. It is a memoir by a psychotherapist and advice columnist who offers a behind-the-scenes look at being a therapist and is considered light reading compared to my usual parenting and other non-fiction picks.” — Bre Pizzolato, Managing Editor

28 Summers

“This sweet, fictional romance is an ideal beach read, mixing love, humor, relationship issues and the sweet nostalgia of summer. In my opinion, Elin Hilderbrand is one of the ultimate summer authors. Although I already finished 28 Summers, I am onto another one of her Nantucket-based novels, titled The Five Star Weekend. A television adaptation of the novel starring Jennifer Garner is set to be released on Peacock on July 9, which will be the best way to wrap up my Hilderbrand summer.”

— Sally Grace Cagle, Associate Editor