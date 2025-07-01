Travel Journal: Florence, Tuscany and Venice | By Bre Pizzolato -

Melissa Parmelee and Andrew Fitzgerald exchanged vows near Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence during their first trip abroad together. Starting in Tuscany, the pair stayed in the secluded Il Borro, where they sipped prosecco against a backdrop of the Italian countryside. From the country to the city, the pair traded rural views for the bustling cities of Florence and Venice, where they stayed at Hotel L’Orologio and Hotel Ai Reali respectively. Located in the hearts of the two cities, the pair had the chance to explore major sites with just a walk out of the hotels’ front doors. Planned by Tiffany Ellis Travel, a Virtuoso affiliate advisor, Melissa and Andrew took in Italian culture and history throughout their getaway, creating unforgettable memories of the start of their next chapter together.

Hotel recommendations: Il Borro provided an escape from the world in a very secluded part of Tuscany. There were few sounds, especially when we were in our room that looked out in all four directions of the picturesque countryside. The morning breakfast was a great mix of fresh savory and sweet options, and an excellent view overlooking a valley on the estate – a perfect opportunity to enjoy a glass of prosecco before a day of visiting sites around the Tuscan countryside.

In Florence and Venice, though, we stayed at hotels in the heart of the cities. The Hotel L’Orologio in Florence was right on the Piazza di Santa Maria, a short walk away from artisan-heavy neighborhoods like Oltrarno. We stayed at the Hotel Ai Reali in Venice, which was centrally located and provided the perfect spot to see many sites during a brief stay.

Where to eat: Al Conte Pescaor in Venice was a great experience—interesting seafood dishes and an authentic feel that is sometimes hard to find in tourist-heavy cities. While in the countryside, we had a wonderful experience at Brancaia Winery. The staff was informative and attentive, and the meal after the wine tasting was top-notch.

Item you shouldn’t leave home without: Be comfortable, because you’re going to walk! We visited in midto- late March, just before the high tourist season begins. It was great that things weren’t overflowing with people, but the weather was a bit chilly at times. Packing cubes were a game changer. They kept my usual travel chaos totally under control.

Local attraction that’s worth a drive-by: Santa Maria Novella Pharmacy, called the oldest pharmacy in the world, was absolutely stunning—a perfect mix of history, elegance and beautiful treasures.

Worth the splurge: We had private tour guides for the Bologna food tour, the artisan tour in Florence, and a number of others. Having tours that felt like conversations, where you could spend as much time as you preferred at any given stop, was freeing and ensured we got the most out of the experiences. Also, we’re very happy we didn’t rent a car for the countryside. Some great spots, like the Brancaia Winery, are only accessible via gravel roads at what feel like 45-degree angles. Paying for a driver for the hills and mountains of Tuscany was a great choice.

Something surprising we learned on the trip: We loved learning about the horse races in Siena. We were somewhat familiar, but seeing how over 30,000 spectators fill one small area was shocking. And the fact that the historic city has roughly the same population as the new City of St. George is mind-blowing.

