Make crawfish boil leftovers the star of the show with this soup recipe | By Brandy Gordon -

It’s April in Louisiana, and by now you’ve either hosted or attended multiple crawfish boils. Personally, I eat boiled crawfish at least once a week during this season. The only thing better than eating boiled crawfish is boiling a sack at home and then eating boiled crawfish.

Sometimes when we boil, we go a little overboard and end up with a good amount leftover. I’m not a huge fan of eating leftover boiled crawfish because it’s never quite as good as it was fresh out of the pot. However, I’m also not OK with wasting any bit of the boil.

Boiled crawfish are packed with flavor and make an excellent addition to a number of classic dishes. One of my favorite things to make is After the Boil Soup. The beauty of this soup is that it can be completely customized based on whatever ingredients were in your boil. If yours was loaded with mushrooms, throw them in. Do you like smoked sausage in yours? Add that too! This soup is the perfect way to be resourceful and make something magical.

Start by peeling and deveining all of the leftover crawfish tails. I like to take some of the boiled corn from the boil, cut the kernels from the cob and blend about half a cup in a food processor along with any leftover garlic and onions from the pot. Set aside the remaining corn kernels. Next, cut the boiled potatoes into quarters. After making a simple butter roux, I sauté the trinity and add cream, seasonings and all the crawfish boil ingredients. Let everything simmer together and prepare for your home to smell amazing! After tasting this soup, you may never waste crawfish leftovers again.

In Louisiana, the boil doesn’t have to end when the pot is empty. Sometimes, the best dish comes the next day.