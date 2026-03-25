On Exhibit: ‘When All God’s Children Come Together’ | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Local artist Brandon Lewis invites viewers into a celebration of communion and the African American experience in his latest exhibition, When All God’s Children Come Together. His work captures the rare, moving moments that feel both personal and powerfully collective.

“The paintings hold rhythm and blues, joy and sorrow, faith and memory, and all points in between,” he writes.

Each piece is deeply personal yet relatable, with themes and figures that represent family, friends and neighbors who have had a hand in shaping Lewis’ life and creativity. He describes his work as a reflection of his life and a creative outlet for telling his story and the stories of the people around him.

“The figures in my paintings represent God’s children in the truest sense,” he writes. “They are my people, my neighbors and myself. Through color, gesture and texture, I aim to capture the rhythm of our lives, the blues that carry our sorrow, and the joy that rises even in the midst of struggle.”

Lewis’ primary medium is acrylic paint. But for a few distinctive pieces, he incorporates elements like paper and fabric from loved ones who have passed on. These thoughtful touches add texture and depth, as well as memory and meaning.

“This exhibition is a celebration of communion,” Lewis writes. “When we come together, whether in worship, fellowship or shared remembrance, something powerful happens. My hope is that viewers see themselves in these works and leave feeling seen, affirmed and inspired to honor their own stories as sacred.”

The exhibition is on display in the Gallery at Manship through the end of May. On Saturday, May 9, Lewis will present an artist talk to dive deeper into the exhibition and connect with viewers.

To learn more about the exhibition and Lewis, visit the Manship Theatre website here.