Shane Griffin and his Cavapoo, Clark. Photo by Jackie Haxthausen.

My Favorite Things: Shane Griffin

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Shane Griffin

Owner, Shane Griffin Designs & MARCH

Place for lunch: Maxwell’s Market

Out of town destination: Cayman Islands

TV show: The Traitors

Way To Spend $20: Superior margarita

Movie: St. Elmos Fire

(Courtesy of Columbia Pictures)

Flower: Hydrangea

Way to get moving in the morning: TexLa Rise Mushrooms

Animal: Clark, my Cavapoo

Childhood Memory: My parents driving us all night so we could wake up in Disney World

Talent I wish I had: I wish I could paint.

Motto: Tomorrow is a new day. Anything is possible.

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