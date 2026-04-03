My Favorite Things: Shane Griffin
Shane Griffin
Owner, Shane Griffin Designs & MARCH
Place for lunch: Maxwell’s Market
Out of town destination: Cayman Islands
TV show: The Traitors
Way To Spend $20: Superior margarita
Movie: St. Elmos Fire
Flower: Hydrangea
Way to get moving in the morning: TexLa Rise Mushrooms
Animal: Clark, my Cavapoo
Childhood Memory: My parents driving us all night so we could wake up in Disney World
Talent I wish I had: I wish I could paint.
Motto: Tomorrow is a new day. Anything is possible.