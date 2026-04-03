My Favorite Things: Shane Griffin | By inRegister Staff -

Shane Griffin

Owner, Shane Griffin Designs & MARCH

Place for lunch: Maxwell’s Market

Out of town destination: Cayman Islands

TV show: The Traitors

Way To Spend $20: Superior margarita

Movie: St. Elmos Fire

Flower: Hydrangea

Way to get moving in the morning: TexLa Rise Mushrooms

Animal: Clark, my Cavapoo

Childhood Memory: My parents driving us all night so we could wake up in Disney World

Talent I wish I had: I wish I could paint.

Motto: Tomorrow is a new day. Anything is possible.