A look into Feliciana Fitness, the new boutique exercise studio in St. Francisville | By Eliza Rowley -

Before Feliciana Fitness had even opened its doors, owner Lauren Andrews already saw the spirit of the business taking shape. St. Francisville is a place full of energy, so the idea of a space dedicated to fitness only made sense.

St. Francisville was already, as Andrews describes it, “deeply health-forward and active.” But that energy was spread across different paths. She saw an opportunity to create a fitness hub for the community by offering barre, Pilates, yoga and spin classes all in one place.

“We didn’t just want to bring a fitness trend here,” Andrews says. “We wanted to provide a home for the movement that was already happening in our streets and on our trails.”

Across the country, fitness boutiques have been popping up along every corner, but for Andrews, this wasn’t about trends. It was about demonstrating the essence of the town she loves. “By offering everything from low-impact barre to high-octane spin, and from yoga-lovers to cardio-junkies, we’ve created a space that celebrates every stage of fitness,” Andrews says.

Andrews wants Feliciana Fitness to bring in both intense athletes and complete beginners, because it is truly a studio for everyone, she notes.

In the future, Feliciana Fitness plans to provide nutritional guidance and more community-driven events. “We believe this community deserves elevated wellness resources,” Andrews says. “We are committed to growing with St. Francisville to bring our best to the community.”

Follow along with the new studio at @felicianafitnessco on Instagram.