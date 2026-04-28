Gourmet Girls set the scene for a bright and bold 40th birthday bash | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Birthday girl Erin Nugent was initially reluctant to throw a party for her 40th. But when Katia Mangham, owner of Gourmet Girls, and chef Maurizio Moretti Facetimed her from Florence, and Maurizio said he was coming to town to cook dinner for her birthday … “Things spiraled from there,” Nugent says.

Katia offered to host the outdoor event, and Nugent designed the invitation to set the tone. Her friends, led by Cammy McGehee of Louisiana Event Rentals, took it from there.

McGehee says that when they began planning, they were excited to stray away from the typical party plan. “A lot of people play it safe when they plan a party, but I wanted it to be bold,” McGehee says. “And also blend seamlessly with the vibe of Gourtmet Girls—bright colors and an elevated aesthetic.”

McGehee and Nugent’s other friends customized much of the party décor, including painting the Chivari chairs the perfect shade of green and handmaking the chandeliers above the dining table and the purple chandelier above the DJ booth.

“I love incorporating natural elements into a table design, so I knew there had to be citrus and greenery,” Nugent says. “Recently, I’ve been really into lavender, so the design was a no-brainer.”

Nugent and McGehee credit friend Lauren Beth Landry for the stacked citrus sculptures. Landry also designed the dinner menus and had them printed at Paper ‘N Things, adding another complementary element to the table.

Before guests sat down for dinner, the evening began with a cocktail hour under the oaks with DJ Velmar. “The obvious drink was an Italian margarita—to blend my Texas roots with my love for Italy,” Nugent says. “It definitely got things going, and James Marvel is a true artist and understood the assignment: European house. The music definitely set the tone for the night.”

As another nod to Nugent’s Texas roots, she had 10 of her childhood friends from the Lone Star State attend the dinner. “Honestly, the best part was seeing my childhood friends hanging out with my adulthood friends,” she says. “Also, I had the best time with the seating chart—bringing such a dynamic group of people together. So many new friends and connections were made!”

On the menu, Moretti’s ravioli is a crowd favorite, so the group knew it had to be their “primi.” And with Mangaham’s suggestion, it was brightened up with a spring pea stuffing. Morrettie suggested veal, fontina and prosciutto rolls, and they added Mangham’s fennel and orange salad.

Ending the dinner with a tiramisu dessert was a must for the group, but that didn’t mean the night was over. An after-party at the Nugents’ home was a huge hit, with the band 2 Domestics, 1 Import playing until midnight.

“The evening kind of felt like my wedding 2.0—which sounds cheesy, but it was delightful,” Nugent says. “I have to say, I am so grateful to my husband, Justin, for not only encouraging me to have the party but also indulging our décor fantasies. The whole evening felt like a fever dream, and I can’t wait to do it again at 50!”

Vendors

Venue: Gourmet Girls

Photography: Amy Martin Photography

Rentals: Louisiana Event Rental/ Element

Chef: Maurizio Moretti

DJ: Velmar