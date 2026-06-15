Nominations are now open for Business Report’s 2026 Forty Under 40 | By Business Report Staff -

Do you know a game-changer under 40?

Business Report is now accepting nominations for our annual Forty Under 40 awards — recognizing the bold, driven, and visionary young professionals shaping the Capital Region’s future.

Each year, we celebrate entrepreneurs, innovators, executives, community leaders, and changemakers who have already made their mark before turning 40. These are the names to know — the trailblazers building momentum today and defining what’s next for our business and civic community.

We’re looking for individuals who lead with purpose — in the boardroom, the startup world, the nonprofit space, public service or elsewhere. If someone in your orbit is delivering extraordinary results, championing their community, and inspiring the people around them, we want to hear about them.

A few things to know:

– Nominees must be under 40 as of Nov. 1, 2026

– The 2025 class will be revealed in the November issue of Business Report and celebrated at an exclusive event that month — names stay under wraps until then

– Nominations close at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

– Submissions must be made online; late or emailed nominations cannot be accepted

Don’t let a rising star go unrecognized. Browse past honorees, review the FAQs, and submit your nomination today.