A new design studio is coming to Towne Center | By Bre Pizzolato -

The Designery is setting up shop in Towne Center with a showroom slated to open near the end of the year. The national franchise based in Tennessee is a full-service design studio specializing in functional living spaces, with cabinetry as its cornerstone.

Mattie and Nico Garza, the husband-and-wife duo who own the local location, moved to Baton Rouge in January, in a homecoming for Mattie.

“Moving back home to Louisiana gave me the opportunity to combine my passion for the beautiful Louisiana architecture with my love of helping people and my community,” she says. “Baton Rouge has such a strong sense of community and unique culture, and I enjoy getting to know local homeowners, builders and trade partners while building relationships throughout the area.”

I sat down with Mattie and Nico to discuss their plans for the space and the design vision they are bringing to the Capital City. Keep reading for a Q&A with Mattie.

What is The Designery?

“The Designery is a full-service design studio specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, closets, home offices, mudrooms and other functional living spaces. We help homeowners bring their vision to life by offering expert design guidance along with carefully curated cabinetry, countertops, flooring, tile, hardware and more, and it’s all under one roof! We like to call ourselves a one-stop shop! Our goal is to simplify the remodeling process and create beautiful, highly functional spaces that reflect how our clients live every day.”

Remodeling a kitchen, bathroom or closet can feel incredibly overwhelming for homeowners. How does The Designery model simplify that process?

“We simplify the process by serving as a single source for both design expertise and product selection. Instead of visiting multiple showrooms and coordinating with numerous vendors, our clients work with one dedicated team that guides them from concept through product selection to final design plans. We start by listening carefully to how our clients live, what challenges they’re trying to solve and how they want their finished space to feel. From there, we curate options that fit their style, budget, and goals. Our clients appreciate having a trusted partner who helps them make confident decisions without feeling overwhelmed by endless choices.”

If you had to describe the aesthetic and experience of walking into your Jefferson Highway showroom in just three words, what would they be?

“Inspiring. Welcoming. Elevated. We want every visitor to feel inspired by the possibilities for their home, welcomed by our team, and confident that they’re experiencing thoughtfully curated design solutions that feel elevated yet approachable.

At The Designery, we believe great design should be both beautiful and functional. Our mission is to make the remodeling process enjoyable and approachable while creating spaces that our clients will love for years to come.”

Coming from the Texas design landscape, what style preferences have you noticed about Baton Rouge homes and homeowners that stand out?

“While many Texas markets have embraced very contemporary aesthetics, Baton Rouge tends to favor spaces that feel warm, inviting and layered with character. Homeowners here want their homes to feel elevated and refined, but also comfortable enough to be lived in and enjoyed by family and friends.”

Learn more about The Designery Baton Rouge and follow along with the showroom construction process by following @thedesignerybatonrouge on Instagram.