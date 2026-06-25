Your table is waiting at Drago’s in Perkins Rowe

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Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Fresh seafood is calling at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant at Perkins Rowe. Whether you’re planning a date night, family dinner, or just treating yourself after a long day, Drago’s serves up Louisiana favorites that always hit the spot. From their famous charbroiled oysters to fresh lobster, seafood platters, gumbo, pasta dishes and more, there’s something for every seafood lover on the menu.

Pair your meal with a handcrafted cocktail or a glass of wine and enjoy a relaxed dining experience right in the heart of Perkins Rowe. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch, dinner, or happy hour, Drago’s is the perfect place to satisfy your seafood cravings. Come hungry and discover why seafood lovers keep coming back for more.

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