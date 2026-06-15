Ask the Expert: Marriage readiness, sponsored by Flourish Forward Counseling and Consulting

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What Conversations Should Couples Have Before Marriage?

Most couples pour countless hours into seating charts and centerpieces, and far fewer into conversations that shape the marriage ahead. Before the wedding, make time to talk about what truly matters, such as finances, family planning, career aspirations, household responsibilities, how you each handle conflict, and the role faith or spirituality plays in your lives. Discuss how you both envision relationships with extended family and how you will protect your partnership when outside demands pull at you. These conversations do not have to be perfect, but they do need to happen with openness and honesty. Should you find yourselves stuck or avoiding certain discussions, premarital counseling can be a great resource to help you and your partner navigate those challenging conversations.

Is It Normal To Feel Nervous Or Have Doubts Before The Wedding?

Yes, and please give yourself grace about it. Pre-wedding anxiety is far more common than most people admit, even among couples who are excited, in love, and genuinely ready for this next chapter. A wedding marks one of life’s biggest transitions, and feeling the weight of that is not a warning sign, but a natural human response. Nerves often show up simply because this moment means so much to you. That said, not all doubt feels the same. There is a real difference between butterflies and a persistent, nagging worry that something is not right. If your concerns feel specific, recurring, or hard to shake, that is worth exploring. Talking with a therapist before the wedding can help you sort through your feelings with clarity and compassion, so you can walk down the aisle feeling confident and at ease.

How Do We Know If We’re Truly Ready For Marriage?

Readiness for marriage is not about having everything figured out or never experiencing doubt. It’s about choosing to grow together through the unknown. Some signs you are on the right path include feeling emotionally safe with your partner, having a shared vision for your future, and knowing you can navigate conflict without it threatening the foundation of your relationship. Readiness also looks like entering marriage with a clear sense of your values, your needs, and the type of partnership you want to build together. No couple walks down the aisle perfectly prepared, but couples who communicate openly, lead with respect, and remain committed to showing up for one another are already creating a strong foundation together.

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