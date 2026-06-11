Goals & Slices: The ultimate match night at Perkins Rowe

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Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Kick off your match night plans at Goals & Slices! Join us Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. at California Pizza Kitchen for an electric watch party as the United States takes the field.

With the Baton Rouge Soccer Club bringing live commentary and nonstop energy, this is more than just a game; it’s a full-on fan experience. Enjoy interactive activations, special giveaways, and exclusive drink features while cheering alongside fellow supporters in a lively, can’t-miss atmosphere.

Seating is first come, first served, so arrive early, grab your spot, and get ready for a high-energy night of soccer, slices, and serious team spirit.

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