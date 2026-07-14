Ask the Expert: Peptides, sponsored by Untamed Health | By Sponsored Content -

Matthew Naquin, FNP-C

Untamed Health Matt is a board-certified Nurse Practitioner and co-founder of Untamed Health. After years working in urgent care, he realized that treating symptoms alone was not enough. Matt wanted to understand why people were getting sick and help them improve their health long-term. That desire led to the creation of Untamed Health, a practice focused on individualized care, lifestyle change, and getting to the root cause rather than quick fixes. A Louisiana native, Matt is passionate about fitness, travel, and time outdoors with his family. He is married to his business partner, Jesse, and together they have three children. Matt has completed four full-distance Ironman races and believes movement is a key part of lifelong health.

What are peptides, and why is everyone talking about them?

If you’ve been hearing people talk about peptides lately, you’re not alone. While they’ve been used for years, they’re getting a lot more attention as research continues to highlight their potential benefits. The easiest way to think about peptides is as little messengers in the body. They’re small chains of amino acids that signal your body when it’s time to repair, recover, build muscle, or support healthy hormone function. As we age, those natural signals become less efficient, which can contribute to lower energy, slower recovery, decreased muscle mass, and increased body fat. Peptides aren’t magic, but when combined with good nutrition, exercise, and quality sleep, they can be a powerful tool to help your body function at its best.

How do I know which peptide is right for me?

The right peptide depends on your goals. Some are designed to support recovery, some help with body composition or lean muscle, and others focus on healing or hormone optimization. Personally, one of my favorite blends is Tesamorelin, CJC-1295, Ipamorelin, and BPC-157 because it supports recovery, lean muscle, sleep, and healing. As someone who works out regularly, I’ve seen firsthand how much better I recover when my body has the right support. That doesn’t mean it’s the right blend for everyone. Before recommending anything, we look at your goals, your health history, your lifestyle, and your labs. We don’t treat everyone the same because everyone’s body is different.

Why should I get peptides through a medical provider instead of buying them online?

I understand why people buy peptides online. They’re easy to find and the marketing makes them sound incredible. The problem is that you don’t always know what you’re getting. Quality, dosing, and purity all matter, and not every product meets the same standards. Working with a medical provider means you’re getting peptides from trusted pharmacies and a treatment plan that’s built around you. We monitor your progress, answer questions, and make adjustments when needed. I’ve seen patients come in taking peptides they found online because someone on social media recommended them. My first question is always, “What are you hoping this will do?” The best treatment starts with understanding the person, not following internet trends.

Are peptides safe?

Like any wellness therapy or supplement, safety comes down to using the right product for the right person. One of the biggest questions we hear is about FDA approval. While many peptides are not FDA-approved for every wellness use, that doesn’t automatically make them unsafe. It simply means they should be used thoughtfully and under the guidance of a knowledgeable medical provider. At Untamed Health, we source peptides from trusted compounding pharmacies and make recommendations based on your health history, goals, and lab work. Peptides aren’t a shortcut or a miracle cure. They’re simply another tool that, when used appropriately alongside healthy lifestyle habits, can help support long-term health and wellness.

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