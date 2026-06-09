Predictive safety in motion with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Mercedes-Benz continues to redefine vehicle safety through technology that anticipates risk before it occurs. At Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Client Experience Curator Josh Cassioppi says modern systems are designed to think ahead in real time.

Evasive Steering Assist helps guide drivers during sudden swerves by refining steering input to reduce overcorrection. Automatic brake drying supports consistent braking performance in wet conditions by keeping rotors clear of moisture. Exit Assist adds protection when parked by warning occupants of approaching cyclists or vehicles before a door is opened.

“The technology is becoming more predictive every year,” Cassioppi said.

These systems work together to support drivers in critical moments while enhancing confidence behind the wheel.

To learn more about Mercedes-Benz safety innovation, click here.