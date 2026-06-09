Predictive safety in motion with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

|
By
-

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Mercedes-Benz continues to redefine vehicle safety through technology that anticipates risk before it occurs. At Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Client Experience Curator Josh Cassioppi says modern systems are designed to think ahead in real time.

Evasive Steering Assist helps guide drivers during sudden swerves by refining steering input to reduce overcorrection. Automatic brake drying supports consistent braking performance in wet conditions by keeping rotors clear of moisture. Exit Assist adds protection when parked by warning occupants of approaching cyclists or vehicles before a door is opened.

“The technology is becoming more predictive every year,” Cassioppi said.

These systems work together to support drivers in critical moments while enhancing confidence behind the wheel.

To learn more about Mercedes-Benz safety innovation, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Goals & Slices: The ultimate...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Kick off your match night plans at Goals & Slices! Join us Friday,

GLOW: Our health, beauty &...

Special Promotion GLOW is our annual health, beauty, and wellness guide created to connect readers

Food Truck Round-Up at the...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Get ready to eat your way through the Rowe on June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Preventive screenings: What men and...

Sponsored by Dr. Gunjan Raina Annual physicals are about far more than simply “getting blood

A year of learning starts...

Sponsored by OLLI at LSU Who says learning has an expiration date? At OLLI at LSU, curiosity is

TRENDING STORIES