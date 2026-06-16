Protection beyond the driver with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

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Safety in Mercedes-Benz vehicles extends beyond the driver to protect passengers and those outside the car. At Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Client Experience Curator Josh Cassioppi highlights how advanced systems monitor surroundings continuously.

Exit Assist alerts occupants when a cyclist, pedestrian, or vehicle is approaching before a door can be opened. Active Emergency Stop Assist provides another layer of protection by helping bring the vehicle to a controlled stop if the driver is unresponsive, while also activating hazard lights and contacting emergency services when needed.

“The car steps in when it senses something may be wrong,” Cassioppi said.

These technologies are designed to reduce risk in everyday situations as well as unexpected emergencies, offering peace of mind on every drive. To learn more about Mercedes-Benz safety features, click here.