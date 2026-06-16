Protection beyond the driver with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

|
By
-

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Safety in Mercedes-Benz vehicles extends beyond the driver to protect passengers and those outside the car. At Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Client Experience Curator Josh Cassioppi highlights how advanced systems monitor surroundings continuously.

Exit Assist alerts occupants when a cyclist, pedestrian, or vehicle is approaching before a door can be opened. Active Emergency Stop Assist provides another layer of protection by helping bring the vehicle to a controlled stop if the driver is unresponsive, while also activating hazard lights and contacting emergency services when needed.

“The car steps in when it senses something may be wrong,” Cassioppi said.

These technologies are designed to reduce risk in everyday situations as well as unexpected emergencies, offering peace of mind on every drive. To learn more about Mercedes-Benz safety features, click here. 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Men’s health matters: Why talking...

Sponsored by Untamed Health When it comes to health, a lot of men quietly settle. Tired all the

Ask the Expert: Marriage readiness,...

Dr. Chelsea Brown, LPC Flourish Forward Counseling and Consulting What Conversations Should Couples

Goals & Slices: The ultimate...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Kick off your match night plans at Goals & Slices! Join us Friday,

GLOW: Our health, beauty &...

Special Promotion GLOW is our annual health, beauty, and wellness guide created to connect readers

Predictive safety in motion with...

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge Mercedes-Benz continues to redefine vehicle safety

TRENDING STORIES