Photo by GiGi Sophia

Set the Tone: ToneBR releases Microformer rentals for summer travel

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Local Lagree lovers can now bring their favorite workout along on all of their travels thanks to ToneBR’s new summer Microformer rental offering.

“Staying active while on vacation is essential for maintaining physical and mental well-being,” Lauren Temple, owner and founder of ToneBR, says. “Many of our lagree clients are so passionate about their workouts that they can’t imagine traveling without their favorite fitness routine.”

Temple explains that clients’ passion for maintaining their routines inspired ToneBR to launch summer Microformer rentals, allowing them to incorporate effective Lagree workouts into their travel plans. No matter the destination, those dedicated to their fitness goals can keep up their routine.

“With our convenient rentals, you can enjoy new destinations while staying committed to your fitness goals, ensuring you return home feeling refreshed and rejuvenated,” says Temple.

For more information on pricing and availability, email [email protected], and stay tuned for a future microformer routine from Temple. 

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