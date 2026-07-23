Attend Capitol Wellness Solutions’ Patient Drive

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Sponsored by Capitol Wellness Solutions

Capitol Wellness Solutions has partnered with GoodCanna Now to host a Patient Drive for anyone interested in obtaining a FREE Louisiana medical marijuana recommendation. Meet with our pharmacist, connect with the growers behind Louisiana’s medical cannabis program, learn how easy it is to become a medical marijuana patient, and enjoy a quick bite from the Out the Pot food truck while you’re here.

CWS Patient Drive & Vendor Event
Friday, July 31, 2026 | 2 to 6 p.m.

Capitol Wellness Solutions
1940 O’Neal Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70816

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