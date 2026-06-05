Past inRegister brides share details that date their weddings—and why they wouldn’t change a thing | By Bre Pizzolato -

There is one word wedding planners hear more often than most: timeless. Trends or of-the-moment flair are sometimes turned down in pursuit of décor, dress and design that will endure the test of time. Yet, the details that anchor a wedding to its era often become the ones couples cherish most.

We asked past inRegister brides to share details that date their weddings in the most endearing way. Their insights prove that trends are not only impossible to avoid but often serve as precious timestamps.

“Looking back, the mermaid gown silhouette, all the bling, and the huge, oversized florals were definitely a reflection of the 2015 wedding era. At the time, I loved how glamorous, romantic and over-the-top-elegant everything felt—it truly felt like the wedding style of the moment. Looking back now, while trends have evolved into a more understated aesthetic, I still love that our wedding fully embraced the style of the time and captured such a fun, beautiful season of our lives. Honestly, my personal style has always leaned more over-the-top and glamorous anyway, so to me, those details will always feel timeless.”

—Kiara Muse Whitfield, June 2016 issue

“One detail that instantly timestamps my wedding to the early 2000s is the strapless, straight-across bodice of my gown, adorned with ornate silver beadwork and floral appliqués—a look that was everywhere in 2004. I loved how the intricate embellishments added a touch of antique glamour, and even now, I still think the combination of shimmer and classic silhouette is truly timeless—I wouldn’t change a thing.”

—Robin O’Rourke Gilley, January 2005 issue

“One small detail that we did was add a dog in our wedding cake to symbolize our real-life dog, Suki, who is now 17 years old, and we had cutouts of her head that were passed out during the reception. I think many couples are incorporating their pets in their wedding. It meant a lot to us to have her represented throughout our wedding since she could not be present during all the festivities, and looking back, it just brings a smile to my face.”

—Nikki Vu Gallman, January 2025 issue