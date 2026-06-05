Laurel Whittington Pellerin’s second wedding day look was a sweet nod to the couple’s beginnings | By Kamryn Tramonte -

It was January 2023 when Laurel Whittington descended the stairs at her Le Cercle de Bacchus debutante presentation. When her gloved hand met that of Connor Pellerin, who was on hand to ensure those being presented didn’t miss a step, Laurel says it felt like fate.

While the two weren’t yet acquainted, they had mutual friends, and their paths began to cross when Laurel rushed Connor’s younger sister at Auburn University. Laurel met Connor’s parents at Alpha Delta Pi’s bid day celebration, and Laurel’s parents coincidentally met Connor at a football game. However, despite these familial meetings, the pair had not officially been introduced.

“I joined Bacchus, and I didn’t know that Connor was a part of the organization,” Laurel recalls. “But both of our parents were telling each other that we needed to meet.”

Shortly after their mid-presentation meeting, Connor had to go to Tampa, Florida, for baseball training. He and Laurel spoke on the phone for hours on his way, and she visited him a few weeks later. The two began dating two months later and have been together ever since.

“I never really knew how to talk to guys, even though I have four brothers,” Laurel says. “But it was so easy to talk to him.”

It wasn’t long after they started dating that Laurel says she knew Connor was the one. At a wine night with her girlfriends, almost a year into dating Connor, she mentioned possibly repurposing her debutante dress for her wedding day. When the room erupted with unexpected emotion, it was a done deal.

“One of my best friends started bawling, and she is not an emotional person at all,” Laurel recalls. “And then, I started crying. After that, I always knew I was going to repurpose it.”

Working with seamstress Jessica Brown at Mandi Jackson Bridal in Atlanta, Laurel shortened the gown, an Allison Webb design that she originally sourced from I Do Bridal Couture, into a mini dress and removed some tulle to give it a more grown-up look.

“It had a bow attached to it whenever I was getting presented, but it fell off that night,” Laurel says. “We were able to make a new bow from the fabric we had cut off the dress.”

From her entrance into society to the exit from her reception and the start of her new life as Laurel Pellerin, the gown grew with her, serving as a sentimental symbol of her transition into adulthood. The satin, tulle and pearls make up so much more than a dress. They form a tangible memory that follows the path of Laurel and Connor’s love story.

“When I put [the dress] back on, I don’t know, I was just so happy,” Laurel recalls. “And then I walked out, and Connor loved it. He even remembered the dress.”