On Exhibit: Louisiana Old Governor's Mansion opens the 'Three Decades of Change' exhibition

This special time of year offers a moment of pause to reflect on the past. Before we begin planning the hustle and bustle of the coming months, we’re looking back even further with the help of the Old Governor’s Mansion’s new exhibition, titled “Three Decades of Change,” which will highlight the nine governors who called the iconic landmark home.

This Sunday, January 4, as part of the mansion’s participation in the Free First Sunday initiative, the exhibit will open from 12 to 4 p.m. with free admission for all visitors. The exhibition invites attendees to engage with stories from Louisiana’s past, from the Great Depression through the Civil Rights Movement. While reflecting on the history of our great state, guests are encouraged to envision their own role in the present.

“In just 30 years, the state underwent a massive transformation under the leadership of nine governors,” the Old Governor’s Mansion office writes in a press release. “These men, regardless of the length of their terms of office, guided Louisiana through some of the most challenging days in the state’s and the nation’s history.”

The Old Governor’s Mansion is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12 to 4 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. For more information on the museum and this exhibition, visit the website here.