What to do in Baton Rouge this February | By inRegister Staff -

The Totality of All Things

Through February 8

Shaver Theatre

Written by Erik Gernand and directed by Keith Arthur Bolden, the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts will explore the nature of truth in this show, which follows the fallout after a hate crime takes place in a small Indiana town.

lsu.edu/cmda/theatre

Go Red for Women Luncheon

February 6

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Every year, this American Heart Association event aims to raise awareness of the threat of cardiovascular disease to women by bringing together people from all walks of life for an afternoon of education, connection and fundraising.

goredforwomen.org

Jump Start Your Heart Valentine’s Gala

February 7

Renaissance Hotel

This annual event serves to raise funds for Jump Start Your Heart’s many community initiatives, which include education for students, athletes and caregivers about heart health, as well as providing schools and organizations with AEDs, in addition to physical exams and screenings.

jumpstartyourheart.org

It’s Carnival Time! A Concert in the Cosmos Celebrating Mardi Gras

February 11 & 12

Louisiana Art & Science Museum

In honor of Louisiana’s favorite holiday, the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium will be lit up in purple, green and gold for two presentations of this special show featuring live music from Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra musicians.

brso.org

Shrek The Musical

February 12-14

Abundant Life Church

Step into the fairytale world of an ogre, donkey and princess as the performers of the Christian Youth Theatre bring to the stage this Tony-winning adaptation of the beloved 2001 DreamWorks film.

cytbatonrouge.org

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

February 14

North Boulevard Town Square

Let the good times roll downtown at this 13th annual Mardi Gras celebration, which kicks off with a pre-party on February 12 at the Henry Turner Jr. Listening Room Heritage Museum. The family-friendly Saturday event will feature live music, shopping from local vendors and more.

ultimatelouisianapar.wixsite.com/brmardigrasfest

Red Dragon Presents: Paul Thorn Band in Concert

February 20

Manship Theatre

This boxer-turned-singer and songwriter is headed to the Manship Theatre for a show opened by New Orleans-based Gina Forsyth and featuring Thorn’s latest release, Life is a Vapor.

manshiptheatre.org

Sing & Swing

February 21

Crowne Plaza

Opéra Louisiane is inviting locals to the stage for this karaoke fundraiser supporting the organization and its programs.

operalouisiane.com

Herb Day

February 28

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Get in the spring spirit at this event hosted by the Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America. With educational sessions, herb and vegetable plant varieties galore and local vendors and food trucks, attendees are invited to gear up for the next planting season.

lsu.edu/botanic-gardens