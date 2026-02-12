What to do this weekend: Feel the beat at the Baton Rouge Chorus’ a cappella showcase | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Join the Baton Rouge Chorus on February 26 for an evening of high-energy harmony. The Live, Loud & Swingin’ event will be held in the University Lab School’s EB Ted Robert Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

This event will feature performances from University Singers, Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines and Red Stick Sound. Whether you’re familiar with a cappella or in search of a toe-tapping night, this event will have vibrant energy and artistry.

All proceeds will support the University Singers and Barbershop nonprofit organizations. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased here.

For more information on this event, stay updated on Baton Rouge Chorus’ Facebook.