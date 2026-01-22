Don’t forget to nominate someone for the next edition of 225’s Twenty in their 20s

Know an up-and-coming leader, creator or difference maker in the Capital Region? 225 Magazine is now welcoming nominations for our third annual Twenty in their 20s issue, which recognizes local individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 who are already making their mark in their fields or in the community.

The 2025 Twenty in their 20s edition included some of our region’s top educators, researchers, artists and culinary creators. Now it’s time to find a fresh crop of young people whose careers are on the rise and whose sights are set on making the Baton Rouge area a better place.

Visit 225batonrouge.com/20s for more information or to fill out our nomination form. Nominations will close on January 31, 2026.

If a nominee is selected, the 225 team will contact them directly. Honorees will be recognized in the April 2026 issue.

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.

