Interiors, philanthropy, weddings and more: Our top five stories from 2025 cover all the bases | By Sally Grace Cagle -

We may be partial, but our loyal inRegister readers have great taste. And the top five stories on our website in 2025 prove that point, rounding out all of the topics we cover and love to share. From interior design trends for the new year to weddings and homes that are quintessentially Baton Rouge, the stories below emphasize what the inRegister brand is. Stay tuned for some very exciting features in 2026. We can’t wait to see which ones you, our readers, love the most.

Click the titles below to read the full story.

Ironically, the story holding the top spot for most reads in 2025 is about 2026–or at least the color chosen by Sherwin-Williams for the new year: “Universal Khaki.” Local interior designer Rachel Cannon shares an interesting perspective on the beige shade being chosen, and we applaud her point of view. Obviously, our readers do as well. While Cannon is known for her creative use of color in interior design projects, she doesn’t diminish the hue Sherwin-Williams chose, but instead gives a positive outlook that it was chosen because the lighting-fast trend cycle is finally dying down. Cheers to that!

With interior design being at the forefront of our brand, and LSU being top of mind in Baton Rouge, it’s no surprise that the beautiful University House, designed by Kenneth Brown, featured in our October issue, is number two on the most-read list. The hints of tiger print and iconic Louisiana imagery are expertly incorporated to feel subtle and delicate, rather than too themed. Geaux Tigers!

The Capital Gala, honoring the Best Dressed of Baton Rouge, debuted this year, and it was a hit. Now fundraising for Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute, the fashionable and philanthropic event is returning to its hometown roots. Featured on the cover of our August issue, the honorees aimed to raise $1 million to support cancer research, patient care and other programs–and looked great while doing it.

For the first time within our beloved wedding issue, we combined the interior spreads we are known for with a wedding-esque story, featuring the beautiful home of a local newlywed couple. Caroline and Spence Taylor’s approachable yet charming and elevated interior design style, which they pulled together with the help of design pro and friend Emily Wood, is full of sweet sentiments from both families, shades of blue and green, and lots of love.

Also featured in our June 2025 Weddings issue, this home’s renovation and eventual position as their reception venue is a testament to the Cedotal couple and their love. The pair felt there was no better way to celebrate their big day than by sharing the work and labor put into transforming this historic home in St. Francisville. With historical elements and nods to those who came before, the couple is paving the way for their future with the past in mind.

Find the full inRegister 2025 archive here.