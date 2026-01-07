It is possible to achieve your New Year’s goals – local experts share how

Ready or not, the new year is here. And though 2026 may just be a number, it’s also an opportunity to adopt healthy habits and kick the ones that are not so healthy.

Whether you’re looking to start fresh completely or just want to make a few lifestyle changes, now’s the time. And, yes, we know keeping New Year’s resolutions can be tough. So, we asked local experts to give us suggestions for practical resolutions as well as advice on keeping up with these new goals throughout the year. Say goodbye to planners that go blank after January and gym memberships that don’t get used. Read on for healthy and helpful tips and tricks to implement this month and beyond. Happy New Year!

Fitness

The resolution: Commit to a consistent weekly workout routine that gradually increases in intensity.

The expert: Lauren Temple, ToneBR

The how and why: Slow and steady wins the race every time. Define your goals. Weight loss? Get with a nutrition coach. Strength building? Book some resistance training classes or a session with a personal trainer. Start small with a goal of increasing movement and then add from there. Most importantly, calendar it! You are more likely to stick to a resolution if it’s on your calendar and other events revolve around it. A fitness-related resolution is beneficial as it enhances overall health, increases energy levels, and contributes to improved mental clarity, setting a strong foundation for personal and professional success.

The resolution: Spend two to five minutes each day engaged in a tech-free activity.

The expert: Sarah Carbo, social worker and mindful chair yoga program facilitator, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

The how and why: [A tech-free activity] can include a breathing exercise, a brief post-dinner walk or journaling. This is a valuable New Year’s resolution because it requires minimal time, yet it delivers significant benefits that support both mental and physical well-being. Research shows that it can lower cortisol levels, boost energy and reduce anxiety.

The resolution: Win the day by making breakfast a priority.

The expert: Kassidy Noto, Siding with Citrus

The how and why: When you break your fast each morning with a nutritious and satiating meal, you have the nutrients and long-lasting energy you need to fuel you for the day. Eat a mix of protein, healthy fats and veggies, and avoid too much sugar, such as large amounts of fruit, smoothies and flavored yogurt, which can lead to energy swings, sugar cravings and increased hunger throughout the day. If you aren’t particularly hungry (after eight hours of not eating!), it may mean your hormones are off, which can be fixed by eating breakfast consistently to help reset your hunger cues.

Organization

The resolution: Do a daily 15-minute reset.

The expert: Sara West, South Coast Organizers

The how and why: Set aside one consistent time each day for a quick, focused reset. Set a timer for 15 minutes and put things back, toss trash and clear surfaces. It’s long enough to make a visible difference but short enough to commit to all year. The regular rhythm prevents clutter from snowballing. Invite the whole family to join in by giving each person a simple task; when everyone pitches in for a few minutes, the entire home stays consistently calmer with far less effort.

Relationships

The resolution: Implement the 2:2:2 rule: a date every two weeks, a short getaway every two months, and a vacation every two years.

The expert: Jennifer R. Jones, The Family Counselor

The how and why: I often remind partners that communication, connection and closeness are essential to a strong relationship–and how we show up for each other directly shapes the joy and fulfillment we experience. Consistent, scheduled experiences help to maintain connection more effectively than irregular, hard-to-plan or missed chances for time together. Regular dates keep intimacy present, short getaways allow a break from routine often enough but without too much disruption, and longer vacations create continued movement toward shared experiences and space for a deeper emotional connection. I recommend putting these on the calendar at the start of the year as a sign to your partner of your intentionality to continue to invest in the relationship and in each other.

This article was originally published in the January 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.