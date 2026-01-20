Travel Journal: Ireland – Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny and Wicklow Mountains | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Ireland – Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny and Wicklow Mountains

Seen through the eyes of: Abby Simpson

Who went? My husband, Reagen; my parents, Tim and Donna Blanchard, and brother, Sam Blanchard; Reagen’s parents, Darrin and Paula Simpson, sister-in-law, Katilyn Simpson and fiancé, Jonathan Hebert.

We went because… My father-in-law, Darrin, turned 60 earlier this year, and we love to travel together as a family. Our last group family vacation was to Paris in 2019.

Hotel recommendations: Every resort was a five-star. I loved that each one was more like an estate, with room to walk and explore, rather than a hotel that made you feel cooped up.

Dublin: We stayed at Hotel Davenport, located in the center of the city. It’s walkable to all the sights and sounds of Dublin. The room sizes are spacious, and the hotel is opening a luxury spa!

Galway: We stayed at Glenlo Abbey, located in the countryside about 10 minutes north of Galway. The estate grounds are full of beautiful blooming flowers, timeless wallpaper and a historic castle. The hotel has amazing after-dinner cocktails, and the spacious grounds offer children plenty of room to run.

Kilkenny: Mt. Juliet was a century estate luxury at its finest! We took advantage of a stud tour and visited the fox-hunting beagles on the property. Our favorite amenity was attending high tea with my 5-year-old daughter for the first time. The staff treated her like royalty.

Wicklow Mountains: Hidden in the Wicklow Mountains, about 45 minutes outside of Dublin, is Powerscourt. This stay offered a luxury experience with a lavish spa, a historic house and gardens tour, and an on-property distillery. Rooms were very spacious for families, and the service was first-class.

What to eat: During our tour to the Cliffs of Moher, our tour guide recommended lunch at Vaughan’s Anchor Inn. Located in a small fishing village of Liscannor, we experienced the freshest and most delicious fish and chips.

In Kilkenny, my husband and I had a kid-free date night at Butcher. It’s a local steakhouse that farms its steaks from the owner’s local cattle farm. Delish!

In Dublin, Sophie’s Rooftop was a vibe experience. Views of the Dublin sky were impeccable, and the food lived up to its hype.

Item of clothing you shouldn’t leave home without: I loved wearing my Barbour “Monroe” quilted jacket, which was great for layers. Irish locals do not wear bright summer colors. While our trip was during the summer, we chose more muted, neutral colors. You also need a good rain jacket! We did so much walking, so I relied on my Dr. Scholl’s “Time Off” sneakers.

A great experience off the beaten path: Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, located off the highway in the Clare countryside on 26 acres. The castle is wonderfully preserved and worth a visit to explore inside. The grounds also include a folk park with rural farmhouses, village shops, and streets recreated and furnished as they appeared at that time. The kids loved it, and it was a great opportunity to stretch our legs and explore how the Irish lived in the 19th century.

We would suggest this trip to others because… Ireland is a magical place full of lush greenery, immense culture and wonderful people. We cannot wait to return to explore more of the country!

