Design by Emily Wood Interiors. Photo by Kim Meadowlark.

Walk-in closets that wow

|
By
-

Does anyone find it near impossible to clean out their closets? It seems like every year I go through and only decide to get rid of a dress or two. The issue, though, is that I don’t have room to be hoarding like this! This problem would be fixed if only I could fit everything in a stylish walk-in closet like the ones below. It is safe to say I am jealous of these detailed and decorated wardrobes. Keep scrolling to see some luxurious walk-in closets designed for locals.

 

Shoes, shoes and more shoes. The owner of this walk-in prioritizes seeing all of her heel options at one time.

 

Neutral and chic doesn’t mean boring or bland. This closet is what dreams are made of. And the owners’ cowboy hat collection will be on our minds for the rest of the day, at least.

 

It would be impossible to feel blue in this space. This life-size jewel box is equal parts fun and timeless.

Check out the full story on this one here.

 

Sometimes, simple is all you need. A white interior with tons of room to hold any of those pieces you just can’t let go of.

