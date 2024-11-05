Shelf Life: A closet addition marries beauty and functionality | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

After years of sharing a closet with her husband Mike, Kim Wampold was ready to give her wardrobe the room it deserves. An addition to the primary suite allowed Kim to carve out ample space. With the help of design professional Emily Wood of Emily Wood Interiors, Mike Dalrymple of Paragon Construction and Robert Shamburger Cabinets, she created a custom closet that doubles as a serene at-home getaway.

“We designed this closet to fit Kim’s exact needs, down to counting her shoe and bag collections,” Emily says. Leaving plenty of room to grow and incorporating thoughtful details like a mini fridge for Kim’s favorite drinks and a hook for her robe, the space blends functionality with high design. Read on for a closer look at the space.

Since the space is meant as a relaxing retreat for Kim, Emily selected Benjamin Moore’s “Boothbay Gray” for the millwork, which covers nearly all of the wall space. A botanical-inspired chandelier by Visual Comfort was chosen as a statement piece. The tiered fixture offers ample light, and the sculptural flower design acts as an art piece in the center of the space. “The ceiling is what Schumacher calls ‘glass paneling,’” Emily explains. “Schumacher has so many incredible wallpapers to choose from, and this one took my breath away. A mirrored ceiling makes the space feel bigger while also giving a glam, boutique feel. I wanted this room to feel like a jewel box, and this wallpaper helped to achieve that look.” “I like the fact that I can now see what I have,” Kim says. In addition to open shelving, glass-front cabinets were utilized to store Kim’s bag and shoe collections. This not only allows for easier outfit assembly but also puts eye-catching items on display. A soft place for Kim and her guests to land was essential. A large velvet ottoman offers flexible and versatile seating in addition to creating a surface for Kim to lay out outfits. Mirrors are carried down from the ceiling with floor-length mirrors across the entire back wall. The mirrors are affixed to closet doors, allowing for ample hanging space.