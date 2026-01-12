Room Tour: This shared bathroom is all about balance | By Sally Grace Cagle -

This colorful, detail-oriented bathroom is all about self-care for the whole family.

Nestled inside a Southdowns home designed by Hillary Hooper of Hillary Hooper Interiors and with help from architect Kyle Treloar of Alt Residential Design Studio, the shared children’s space designed for both a growing boy and girl also holds a sauna for mom and dad.

“Because this bathroom was intended for children who would grow into it, the design needed to feel timeless rather than themed–neither overly feminine nor masculine,” Hooper says. “The wallpaper became the launching point for the room’s palette and personality. Schumacher’s ‘Greco Stripe’ wallpaper in green, with its sophisticated mix of straight and articulated dentil stripes, provides a dynamic yet classic backdrop that feels as though it has always belonged in the home.”

Another important part of the whole-house renovation was honoring the history and integrity of the spaces. “This home was originally built in the late 1940s,” she says. “From the outset, our goal was not to erase the past, but to honor it, allowing the home’s original character to guide the design decisions.”

The plumbing fixtures were specifically selected to reflect the age and character of the home. “Unlacquered brass fixtures by House of Rohl used at the vanity and in the shower, allowed the finish to patina naturally over time and further reinforce the historic sensibility of the space,” she says. Light fixtures from Visual Comfort were chosen to complement the warm, brass tones and maintain consistency throughout the room.

“Underfoot, handmade star-and-cross terracotta tiles add warmth, texture and subtle variation,” Hooper explains. “Each tile was individually installed–a labor-intensive process that results in a richly layered, handcrafted feel.” The earthy tone of the tile complements the vanity and trim, which are painted in Backdrop Paint’s “The Early Stuff,” a color carried into the adjacent sauna.

“In the sauna, the space was color-drenched by painting all surfaces in the same hue, creating a cozy and immersive environment,” Hooper says. “A top-down, bottom-up shade allows natural light to filter in while maintaining privacy.”

And the final, personal layer of the space is the artwork, which was chosen by the homeowner. “The art reflects their appreciation for thoughtful detail and design,” she says. “We are grateful for the opportunity and proud to have created a bathroom that feels both timeless and joyful–a space that will grow alongside the children who use it.”

