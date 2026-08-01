From the Editor: Brave Face | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

“That’s where bravery starts, Arthur, with the little things.”

Every morning during carpool, my children have one request: The Arthur Podcast. Prior to having my sons, I would often dread when my peaceful radio time would be taken over with kids’ media. However, I have found the genre of children’s podcasts to be quite enlightening—if you have an open mind.

We have already made it through an entire series about ocean animals and another about gardening. While enjoyable, it is clear that our friend Arthur is easily the winner of the podcast competition, at least for my sons. And I don’t blame them.

I remember this lovable aardvark and his band of animal pals from when I was young. Their exploits have changed, now to include podcast equipment and other hallmarks of the 21st century. But the message has remained the same: listen to your heart, the beat, the rhythm of the street. Wait, maybe it’s to learn to work and play, and get along with each other.

Whichever Ziggy Marley theme song lyric you choose to latch onto, you can’t go wrong.

This morning I was struck by the quote from Buster Baxter that I started this note out with. Poignant for a cartoon bunny supposedly in third grade, outside of its original context regarding ice cream with fish sticks, the message felt particularly apt in relation to this month’s issue.

As is an inRegister August tradition, this month’s issue introduces the honorees of this year’s The Capital Gala. The feature focuses on the fashion that sets these individuals apart in the Capital City. That’s the little things. The ice cream with fish sticks. Where the bravery starts.

It’s fun to talk about fashion inspirations, splurge-worthy pieces and regrettable outfit choices from the past. And it’s even more fun to look at the gowns and tuxedoes that these honorees donned for their photoshoots with Jackie Haxthausen for this feature. But it’s all for a bigger purpose—one that requires bravery.

The Capital Gala exists as a mechanism for both fundraising and awareness for local cancer causes. In this issue, each honoree details why they felt called to aid this cause and how cancer has personally impacted them. Those are conversations that require real bravery.

Every person has had their life touched by cancer in one way or another, whether through family, friends, neighbors or acquaintances. It’s a harsh reality that fundraisers like The Capital Gala are hoping to brighten, specifically for those within the Baton Rouge community. And, luckily for us, they are doing so in a way that I think Arthur and his friends would agree with. Through an annual night of glitz and glamour, The Capital Gala raises more than a million dollars to benefit causes like the Bella Bowman Foundation and the Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute. Those confetti cannons and sparkling dresses make a real impact.

If you really want to channel Buster and his mantra, maybe whip up some ice cream with fish sticks. That’s real bravery.

Looking forward,

Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois

Editor