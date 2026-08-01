What to do in Baton Rouge this August | By inRegister Staff -

From Retro to Robots

August 2

Old Governor’s Mansion

In partnership with the LSU College of Engineering’s Department of Construction Management, the Old Governor’s Mansion is welcoming guests in for a free Sunday afternoon of learning, complete with hands-on activities, robot encounters, virtual reality simulations and more.

laogm.org

Casas for CASA Fiesta

August 13

Red Stick Social

The Capital Area CASA Association invites guests to a fun evening celebrating the organization that advocates for children in foster care in our community, while raising funds to strengthen its efforts.

casabr.org

Knock Out MS Gala

August 15

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

The Knock Out MS Foundation will host its annual gala this month, with dinner, an open bar, live music, auctions and the chance to make a difference in the lives of those living with multiple sclerosis.

knockoutmsfoundation.com

Capital City’s Finest

August 21

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Celebrate this year’s Capital City’s Finest honorees and their fundraising efforts for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at this evening of drinks, food and live entertainment by True Spin.

finest.cff.org

The Streisand Songbook performed by Ann Hampton Callaway

August 23

Manship Theatre

Listen to the classic hits of Barbara Streisand live, performed by her mentee and friend, Ann Hampton Callaway, for a loving musical performance of the songs of one of the most iconic female artists.

manshiptheatre.org

Fête Rouge

August 27

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society invites guests to a night of good food and fine wine, where top chefs will compete for the title of Best Dish, and attendees can sample bites while sipping paired wines.

epicbr.org

Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival

August 27-30

Manship Theatre

This four-day film festival is back, aiming to highlight the cultural value of the great talent here in Baton Rouge while growing and fostering the independent film community.

batonrougeunderground.com

Bengal Belle’s Kickoff Luncheon

August 28

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Help kick off LSU football season with the Bengal Belles, a Tiger Athletic Foundation group focused on supporting LSU student-athletes, at this annual luncheon and meeting, complete with local vendor shopping for gameday wares.

lsutaf.org

Rhythm & Beats

August 29

Renaissance Hotel

Support the children across our state who receive assistance from The Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation at the Rhythm & Beats fundraising event, with live entertainment by Felix & Fingers dueling pianos.

lpcf.com