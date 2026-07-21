Tween Dream: An upcoming event at Court to Table by local brand Sweet Lane encourages family fun | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The mother-daughter duo, Lane and Jeanne McNeil, behind Baton Rouge-based apparel brand Sweet Lane, are adding exciting in-person experiences to the clothing line through local collaborations.

“Our mission is to inspire girls to believe in themselves, embrace their creativity and practice self-kindness,” Jeanne says. “This summer, Lane wanted to find fun ways to bring that mission to life by collaborating with local venues and creating positive experiences where tweens could gather, have fun and feel included.”

For Sweet Lane’s next collaboration, Court to Table will play host to a fun, family experience celebrating the end of summer and the start of school and football season on Thursday, July 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the venue’s courtyard.

The event will include shopping, cotton candy, face painting and more. “Lane will feature her bestselling purple soft sets, which are especially fitting for the beginning of football and tailgating season,” Jeanne notes. “The sets are known for being incredibly soft and are made from premium cooling fabric with UPF 50+ protection to help block UV rays, and they are lightweight and comfortable for Louisiana’s warmer early-season game days.”

Jeanne adds that these collaborations and events are about much more than selling clothes. “Lane wants to create environments where girls can enjoy positive experiences, express themselves, connect with others and more,” she says, adding that getting to shop while doing it makes the experience even more fun, though. “She loves collaborating with local businesses to create encouraging experiences for tween girls and their families.”

Learn more about the event in this Instagram post.

Editor’s note: Jeanne McNeil is the daughter of Rolfe McCollister, a previous co-owner of inRegister.