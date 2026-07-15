On Exhibit: Local artists explore the nostalgia of the television | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Technology has changed many aspects of how we enjoy movies and TV shows. Nowadays, our standards are higher than ever. An ad interruption can be infuriating, while high-definition screens and soundbars bring the movie theater to your living room.

A new exhibit at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge explores the evolution and sentimentality of TV. 19 artists transformed abandoned televisions into artworks, and their completed works are now on display in the Shell Gallery through July 24. A reception this evening, July 16, from 6-9 p.m., celebrates the new exhibition.

“Tell A Vision” is a group art project, started by Jay Schwarzhoff, that highlights childhood memories in relation to old TVs for its viewers. Each TV frame was given to the artists as a blank canvas, and the resulting images vary widely.

“Televisions were once the pride of the living room, and a recognizable old TV is a passport to a different kind of nostalgia for each person,” the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge writes on its website about the exhibit. “It holds a special place in childhood memories that most people didn’t even realize they had.”

From the dumpster to the gallery, these artists have turned trash into nostalgic treasure, evoking special moments from their past.

For more information, including a full list of participating artists, visit artsbr.org.