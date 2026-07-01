What to do in Baton Rouge this July | By inRegister Staff -

Victory Belles

July 3

Manship Theatre

To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles will grace the Manship Theatre stage for an evening performance of patriotic hits from the 1940s.

manshiptheatre.org

Independence Day Concert

July 4

Main Library at Goodwood

The Baton Rouge Concert Band is also bringing out all of the star-spangled favorites for this Fourth of July performance.

brcb.org

Jerry Seinfeld

July 11

Raising Cane’s River Center

The one and only Jerry Seinfeld is making a stop in the Capital City to bring plenty of laughs to the Raising Cane’s River Center on his current stand-up tour.

raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Discovery Day: Independence Day

July 11

Capitol Park Museum

The whole family is invited for a day of fun at the Capitol Park Museum, complete with a USA-themed craft, discounted admission and more.

louisianastatemuseum.org

Orchid Sale and Show

July 11-12

LSU Rural Life Museum

The Baton Rouge Orchid Society is taking over the LSU Rural Life Museum for this annual event, which features educational sessions and eye-catching floral displays, as well as the opportunity to purchase plants from local vendors.

lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

Celebrity Waiter

July 22

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

For the 20th year, local celebrities will compete for tips to support the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center, with one standout star earning the top-tip title.

batonrougecac.org

Powering the Past: Antique Engines Showcase

July 25

LSU Rural Life Museum

This event is back for its second year of gear-grinding fun, with opportunities for adults and kids alike to learn more about the machines that powered rural Louisiana.

lsu.edu/rurallife

Fiddler on the Roof

July 30 – August 2

LSU Shaver Theater

Join the Christian Community Theater in Imperial Russia for this fan-favorite musical, which follows Jewish milkman Tevye, his daughters and their community as they face challenges to their traditions, growing antisemitism and more.

cytbatonrouge.org

BROC, Rock & Wine

August 1

Tiger Stadium

Before football season kicks off, the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Foundation invites guests to Tiger Stadium for a night of food, wine, music and fundraising in support of its Athletic Training Outreach program.

brortho.com/brw