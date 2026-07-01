What to do in Baton Rouge this July
Victory Belles
July 3
Manship Theatre
To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles will grace the Manship Theatre stage for an evening performance of patriotic hits from the 1940s.
Independence Day Concert
July 4
Main Library at Goodwood
The Baton Rouge Concert Band is also bringing out all of the star-spangled favorites for this Fourth of July performance.
Jerry Seinfeld
July 11
Raising Cane’s River Center
The one and only Jerry Seinfeld is making a stop in the Capital City to bring plenty of laughs to the Raising Cane’s River Center on his current stand-up tour.
Discovery Day: Independence Day
July 11
Capitol Park Museum
The whole family is invited for a day of fun at the Capitol Park Museum, complete with a USA-themed craft, discounted admission and more.
Orchid Sale and Show
July 11-12
LSU Rural Life Museum
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society is taking over the LSU Rural Life Museum for this annual event, which features educational sessions and eye-catching floral displays, as well as the opportunity to purchase plants from local vendors.
Celebrity Waiter
July 22
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
For the 20th year, local celebrities will compete for tips to support the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center, with one standout star earning the top-tip title.
Powering the Past: Antique Engines Showcase
July 25
LSU Rural Life Museum
This event is back for its second year of gear-grinding fun, with opportunities for adults and kids alike to learn more about the machines that powered rural Louisiana.
Fiddler on the Roof
July 30 – August 2
LSU Shaver Theater
Join the Christian Community Theater in Imperial Russia for this fan-favorite musical, which follows Jewish milkman Tevye, his daughters and their community as they face challenges to their traditions, growing antisemitism and more.
BROC, Rock & Wine
August 1
Tiger Stadium
Before football season kicks off, the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Foundation invites guests to Tiger Stadium for a night of food, wine, music and fundraising in support of its Athletic Training Outreach program.