What to do: Baton Rouge Concert Band Fourth of July Performance | By Avery Williams -

Ring in double the celebration this Fourth of July with live music, food and friends at the Baton Rouge Concert Band’s performance, commemorating both Independence Day and America’s 250th Anniversary.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, outside on the Plaza at the Main Library at Goodwood. Attendees can expect to hear a selection of American classics, including marches and tributes by the volunteer band of approximately 60 passionate musicians.

This annual concert is by and for the community as the BRCB shares its love of music and desire to celebrate the spirit of the United States. Round up the family and pack refreshments for a festive red, white and blue night of remembrance.

Find more information on the event here.