Come for the food, stay for the pets at Companion Animal Alliance’s Food Truck Fridays | By Bre Pizzolato -

Consider Friday night dinners done for the dog days of summer, thanks to Food Truck Fridays at Companion Animal Alliance. Bring the family out to experience a variety of offerings from local food trucks, complete with refreshing drinks and plenty of adorable, adoptable pets.

Featured vendors include Louisiana Lemonade and Caribbean Express BR. Combined with CAA’s $5 Fridays adoption special, you can go home with a full belly and fuller heart.

The new summer event series kicked off on Friday, June 26 and will take place from Noon until 6 p.m. each Friday through August at 2550 Gourier Avenue.

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All adopted dogs will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for their forever homes. To learn more about adoption specials, see a list of upcoming vendors and see available pets, visit caabr.org and follow @caapets on Instagram.