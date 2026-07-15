What to do this weekend: Author Corinne Martin delves into medicinal plants at LSU Hilltop Arboretum | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Discover the power of herbs at the latest Discover Nature Program hosted by LSU Hilltop Arboretum on July 28. Herbalist, educator and author Corinne Martin will give a presentation on her new book, Louisiana Healing Garden: Medicinal Plants for a Sustainable Future.

Martin’s book covers 50 medicinal plants, offering insights on their roles in supporting personal and environmental wellness. She highlights the healing properties of many popular Louisiana plants like crape myrtles, gardenias and sweet olives. The book explores how thoughtful use and cultivation of these plants can contribute to healthier communities and ecosystems.

To hear more about her hopeful perspective of herbs, visit the Imo Brown Complex in the Beverly Brown Coates Auditorium at Hilltop Arboretum between 6:30 and 8:00 p.m. on the July 28. For more information on the event, click here.