Last Call: Houmas House is hosting a mahjong retreat for beginners | By Bre Pizzolato -

Mahjong has experienced a revival over the past several years. The tile-based game has become ubiquitous at southern social gatherings. But if you’re still intimidated by the intricate rulebook, you’re not alone.

Everyone has to start somewhere. Why not start at Houmas House Estate and Gardens?

Houmas House and NOLA Mahjong Collective are teaming up to give beginners a running start with the first three-day Mahjong Retreat beginning Friday, July 31. The weekend-long mahjong experience includes fundamental lessons on the terms and strategy with plenty of opportunities for socializing and dining.

Michele Miller, the founder of NOLA Mahjong Collective, is a New Orleans-based travel mahjong instructor. She will serve as the instructor for the three-day retreat. As a middle school learning specialist, she believes in making the learning process approachable and encouraging.

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The retreat complements the weekly mahjong socials that Houmas House hosts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Players spend the afternoon enjoying drinks, dining and mahjong, with lunch or dinner included in the ticket price.

To learn more and purchase tickets for Mahjong at Houmas House and the first three-day mahjong retreat this weekend, visit houmashouse.com

To learn more about the 19th-century Chinese game at the center of a new age of Southern entertaining, read this feature from our December 2025 issue.